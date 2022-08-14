 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Monday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CDT Sunday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Angel Martinez wins first fight after four years away

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) - After four years away from boxing, Angel Martinez made his triumphant return at the Rockford Boxing Classic. It didn't take him long to shake the rust off, the fight was stopped midway through the second round after Martinez landed a flurry of punches. 

While Martinez dominated the second round, round one looked like a split between the two fighters as Martinez was taking his first hits in 4 years.

"I didn't think it was going to hurt that much," Martinez said. "He was strong, he was a great fighter."

After an even first round, Martinez knew he had to put the pressure on the rest of the way.

"I felt like the first round was getting away from me," Martinez said. "I knew I had to turn it up, I had to win the second and third round no matter what. Caught him with a good right hook, that dazed him a little bit and then I just went for the kill after that."

Martinez reunited with his long time coach, Jimmy Goodman, to prepare for the fight. He loved being back with the guy who's taught him so much over the years. 

"Jimmy's the number one guy I want in my corner at all times. We're like a dynamic duo in the ring. He tells me what to do and 99 percent of the time it lands perfectly." 

"I've been coaching him for 12 years now," Goodman said. "It's been 12 years since we've come together. He's matured into a bright young man. I'm real proud of him, I look at him like a little brother, I'm proud of him." 

Martinez doesn't know what's next for him in the boxing world, but he says he's going all in to see what he can do. 

