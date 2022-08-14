Angel Martinez wins first fight after four years away

ROCKFORD (WREX) - After four years away from boxing, Angel Martinez made his triumphant return at the Rockford Boxing Classic. It didn't take him long to shake the rust off, the fight was stopped midway through the second round after Martinez landed a flurry of punches.
While Martinez dominated the second round, round one looked like a split between the two fighters as Martinez was taking his first hits in 4 years.
"I didn't think it was going to hurt that much," Martinez said. "He was strong, he was a great fighter."
After an even first round, Martinez knew he had to put the pressure on the rest of the way.
"I felt like the first round was getting away from me," Martinez said. "I knew I had to turn it up, I had to win the second and third round no matter what. Caught him with a good right hook, that dazed him a little bit and then I just went for the kill after that."
Martinez reunited with his long time coach, Jimmy Goodman, to prepare for the fight. He loved being back with the guy who's taught him so much over the years.
"Jimmy's the number one guy I want in my corner at all times. We're like a dynamic duo in the ring. He tells me what to do and 99 percent of the time it lands perfectly."
"I've been coaching him for 12 years now," Goodman said. "It's been 12 years since we've come together. He's matured into a bright young man. I'm real proud of him, I look at him like a little brother, I'm proud of him."
Martinez doesn't know what's next for him in the boxing world, but he says he's going all in to see what he can do.