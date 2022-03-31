Anderson fight watch party to raise money for VetsRoll

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Corey Anderson has torn through his first few Bellator fights, setting himself up for a championship opportunity April 15. The Rockford Casino will host a watch party for the fight, which will also raise money for VetsRoll, a charity Anderson chose to support.
"From day one, Hard Rock has been all-in to support this effort," said Nick Povalitis, who helped bring this event together with his Plus Seven Company. "They're a huge fan of what VetsRoll does. They're a big fan of what Corey has accomplished, of course. They want to see Bellator come here down the road. They want to help raise a lot of money for VetsRoll in Corey's honor for this event."
The event will help shine a light on VetsRoll, a local charity that does a lot for veterans.
"A hometown hero in a national spotlight, it just shows what's good about our area," said VetsRoll co-founder Mark Finnegan. "It continues to show what shines so brightly about our area."
VetsRoll is a local non-profit that helps senior veterans take a trip to Washington, D.C., to experience monuments that honor their sacrifices. It helps bring closure to many veterans, and the trip creates special moments for these men and women.
"The most striking memory I have of all the trips we've made was at the Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C.," Finnegan said. "We had a World War II vet that was there who had never been to D.C. and he got to the Vietnam Wall and he was able to raise his hand and put his hand on his son's name on the wall and he just melted. That just kind of encapsulates everything we do to honor our senior vets."
And having an athlete like Corey Anderson supporting the cause as he fights for a championship could make for a special night.
"We've got quite a few athletes from this area that are doing phenomenal things," Povalitis explains. "Anytime we can create ways to be a vehicle for their message and celebrate their achievements, even if it's not live and in-person here in Rockford just yet, we want to cheer Corey on and help raise some money for a good cause along the way."
Povalitis hopes to bring a Bellator card to Rockford in the near future.
"We've had some great conversations with them over the years about an event down at BMO [Harris Bank Center]," he said. "We hope this helps to seal that deal as well."
The watch party is free, with donations to VetsRoll encouraged. Anderson fights Vadim Nemkov for the Bellator light heavyweight title Friday, April 15, with the main card starting around 9 p.m. The Rock With Corey, Roll with Vets watch party begins at 6 p.m. at the Rockford Casino.