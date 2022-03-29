Alderman dazzles, strikes out 17 in win over Genoa-Kingston

GENOA (WREX) — Chandler Alderman struck out 17 batters over a complete game shutout, as North Boone beat Genoa-Kingston 11-0 on Tuesday. Alderman also went 4-4 with a double and triple.
North Boone moves to 1-0 in conference play.
