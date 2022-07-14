Aldeen hosts Drive, Chip and Putt challenge for kids

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After watching Poplar Grove native Ledius Felipe qualify for nationals last year, the Drive, Chip and Putt competition returns to Aldeen Golf Club for a local qualifier. Felipe got to compete on the big stage at Augusta National during Masters week this year. This is the first step in making it to that stage.
"It's awesome," said Max McConnell, the Illinois PGA's manager of player development and foundation programming. "It's fun to see them out here in a little bit of a competitive environment and seeing them just smile after they hit a good drive or after they sink a putt. It's amazing. It's fun to be out here and just interact with all of them."
Gabriella Phommachanh drilled a 30-foot putt to help her win the 7-9-year-old girls division. She enjoys golf because it lets her get out and experience different courses, and showing off these skills in this environment is a bonus.
"It was pretty good," Phommachanh said of her performance. "I made a really long putt. And I almost made in a chip. And the drive was pretty good."
She'll move onto subregionals at Cantigny in Wheaton in August. Here's a look at the top three finishers from each age division, each advancing to that subregional.
GIRLS
7-9
Gabriella Phommachanh
Brooke Cooper
Jayden Schroeder
10-11
Josie Epperson
Kenna Cooper
Lydia Smith
12-13
Rory Sweet
Jillian Heidemann
Addison Hoftender
14-15
Lisa Copeland
Alayna Brandt
Natalie Zimmerman
BOYS
7-9
Emory Munoz
Dylan Squier
Mason Davis
10-11
William Comiskey
Colin Brabeck
Riley McCrea
12-13
Samuel Sterzik
Chase Garden
Grant Brabeck
14-15
Jack Van Laningham
Cole Beto
Asher Johnson