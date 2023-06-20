 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aedan Campos commits to Roosevelt Basketball

  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Roosevelt University will have another Boylan Titan next year with Aedan Campos joining their basketball team. Campos will join the team after a great senior season with the Titans, helping lead them to a Regional Championship. Now he'll join two of his former classmates, J'Mar Johnson and Mark Harris, as they get ready to join the football team. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you