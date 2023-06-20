ROCKFORD (WREX) - Roosevelt University will have another Boylan Titan next year with Aedan Campos joining their basketball team. Campos will join the team after a great senior season with the Titans, helping lead them to a Regional Championship. Now he'll join two of his former classmates, J'Mar Johnson and Mark Harris, as they get ready to join the football team.
Aedan Campos commits to Roosevelt Basketball
