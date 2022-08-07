Adeja Lambert hosts volleyball camp

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Former Keith Country Day standout Adeja Lambert hosted a volleyball camp at UW Health Sports Factory on Saturday. It's the first year the professional volleyball player has hosted the camp.
The camp welcomed young athletes at the middle and high school level. While Lambert is still playing professional volleyball overseas, she wanted to make sure she gives back to her community.
"I just wanted to start this camp because I started here," Lambert said. "Playing Rockford volleyball when I was 11 years old. I just knew that ever since I stepped foot on this court this was something I wanted to do. I wanted to make sure I gave back to my community that's given me so much."