Adeja Lambert bringing volleyball camp to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Former Keith Country Day star and current professional volleyball player Adeja Lambert is bringing a camp to her hometown for the first time. The Adeja Lambert All Skill Volleyball Camp is scheduled for Aug. 6, at the UW Health Sports Factory in downtown Rockford. It's for 11-18 year old kids of all skill levels.
"I've been wanting to do this for a very long time," Lambert said. "The time has come. It's going to be just a day camp, something simple. I just wanted to give back to my community that's given me so much to begin with. I'm very pleased and excited to have my first camp here."
Lambert helped her team in Finland win a league championship and was also named league MVP this past season. Registration for the camp is $35 before July 29, then increases to $45 July 30-Aug. 3. The camp will host 50 kids, so Lambert urges interested athletes to sign up early.