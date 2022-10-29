1A Cross Country Sectional results

OREGON (WREX) - It was a busy day for runners around the state line on Saturday. Oregon was the home of the 1A Sectional for both the boys and girls.
On the boys side, the two highest individual finishers were Weston Forward and Aidan Sosnowski taking 3rd and 4th place for Rockford Christian.
Rockford Christian took second as a team behind a dominant win from Port Byron.
Winnebago posted some great finishes on the girls side. Grace Erb took 6th with Marissa Rogensack right behind her in 7th. Kaylee Woolery was behind tying for 9th place. Winnebago would go on to win the race with a final score of 85, taking first place by sixteen points.