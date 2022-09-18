13 WREX will be live from Lambeau Field Sunday

 Skip to main content
13 WREX is producing a special edition of 13 News at 5 on Sunday, bringing you pregame coverage as the Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's another chapter in the historic NFL rivalry between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers and 13 WREX will have all the action starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Join 13 WREX's Derek Bayne and Eric Graver live from Lambeau Field with our 13 WREX Pregame show leading up to NBC's Sunday Night In America starting at 6 p.m.

The Bears and Packers will kick-off at 7:20 p.m. on 13 WREX and immediately following the game, we will have live reaction from Lambeau with Derek and Eric.

Tune in Sunday, September 18th at 5 p.m. as we get you ready for another showdown between two of the most storied franchises in football. 

