13 WREX will be live from Lambeau Field Sunday

13 WREX live on the field at Lambeau
13 WREX's Derek Bayne and Eric Graver set up for live pregame coverage from Lambeau Field.
T-3 hours to kickoff of Bears vs Packers at Lambeau Field
The empty stands at Lambeau Field will be filled to the brim with Packers and Bears fans as the 205th edition of the Chicago/Green Bay rivalry unfolds on Sunday Night Football.
13 WREX live on the field at Lambeau
13 WREX's Derek Bayne and Eric Graver set up for live pregame coverage from Lambeau Field.
T-3 hours to kickoff of Bears vs Packers at Lambeau Field
The empty stands at Lambeau Field will be filled to the brim with Packers and Bears fans as the 205th edition of the Chicago/Green Bay rivalry unfolds on Sunday Night Football.
ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's another chapter in the historic NFL rivalry between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers and 13 WREX will have all the action starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Join 13 WREX's Derek Bayne and Eric Graver live from Lambeau Field with our 13 WREX Pregame show leading up to NBC's Sunday Night In America starting at 6 p.m.
The Bears and Packers will kick-off at 7:20 p.m. on 13 WREX and immediately following the game, we will have live reaction from Lambeau with Derek and Eric.
Tune in Sunday, September 18th at 5 p.m. as we get you ready for another showdown between two of the most storied franchises in football.
Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com