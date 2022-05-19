1-A track athletes punch tickets to state finals

CHARLESTON (WREX) — Several athletes from the area punched tickets to Saturday's 1-A state final track and field meet.
Winnebago leads the way with a slew of athletes qualifying, including its top-seeded 4x800 meter relay team. It also qualified in the 4x400 meter relay. Kaylee Woolery and Marissa Roggensack qualified for the 1,600 meter run state final, while Renee Rittmeyer and Campbell Schrank punched their tickets in the 300 meter hurdles. Grace Erb qualified in the 800 meter run, while Ryleigh Warden (pole vault), Hannah Logan (shot put and discus) and Amanda Gustafson (discus) will represent the Lady Indians in field events.
Rockford Christian teammates Avery Demo and Gia Buscema both qualified in the 400 meter run, while RC's 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay teams both punched tickets to the finals as well.
Byron showed its relay strength, with the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 teams all making it to Saturday's finals.
Dakota's Kelsie Minkie qualified in the 200 and 400 meter runs, while Amboy's Elly Jones qualified in the 100 meter hurdles and triple jump.
Oregon's Jenae Bothe was the top qualifier in the shot put, putting her in prime position to bring home a state title.
Forreston's Letresse Buisker made it to the high jump finals, while her teammate Sydni Badertscher advanced in the shot put.
The state finals for all three classes are scheduled for Saturday. The 2-A and 3-A prelims are set for Friday.