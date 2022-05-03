Upcoming Murder Mystery fundraiser benefits Literacy Council

ROCKFORD -- On Thursday, May 19, The Literacy Council will host its upcoming fundraiser, "Till Death Do Us Part" at 6 p.m. at the Tebala Events Center on 7910 Newburg Road in Rockford. Trade clues with other guests to solve the murder mystery game.
Tickets are $80 per person online through May 12 at www.theliteracycouncil.org or at the organization's physical location at 982 North Main Street. Dinner catered by Greenfire will be included at the event.
Guests are invited to don whatever attire they choose. Ridiculous wedding attire is encouraged.
Funds will benefit the not-for-profit organization that serves the community through literary awareness.