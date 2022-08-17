Martin Exteriors in Roscoe reports 2,201% revenue growth, numerous accolades

ROSCOE (WREX) — Martin Exteriors, a roofing and siding company based in Roscoe, has been recognized on Inc. 5000's annual list of America's Fastest Growing Companies for the second year in a row.
Ranking at #745 in 2021, Martin Exteriors drastically moved up the list to take position #239 due to 2,201% revenue growth.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
“Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
Martin Exteriors is just one of two companies who was featured on the list from the Rockford Region.
“I am extremely proud our company is back on the Inc. 5000 list,” concludes Justin. “To be on this list and to be able to bring that here to the Roscoe and the Rockford, Illinois area, it’s a true honor.”
Family-owned and operated, Martin Exteriors began in 2006.
Founder and Roscoe resident Justin Martin and his family have been in the roofing business for years installing siding and roofs on homes and businesses in Rockford, Roscoe, South Beloit, Loves Park, and beyond.
The company employs 11 full-time support staff, 28 sales consultants and over 100 installers.
“We are thrilled to be so high on the list of America’s Fastest Growing Companies for the second year in a row,” said Martin Exteriors Founder Justin Martin.
“We started out with just a couple of people and as we’ve grown, we’ve continued to hold the same values and same family environment. We feel that’s been a huge part of our success and we couldn’t be more honored to be recognized again this year.”
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.
Martin Exteriors has also garnered other accolades:
Roofing Contractor Magazine’s “Next 30 Roofing Contractors for 2022”
“One of Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2022” by The Financial Times
- “Best Roofing Contractor” and “Best Siding Contractor” in northern Illinois by What Rocks
- “Small Business of the Year” by Stateline Chamber of Commerce