 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Abnormally High Heat and Humidity for May Today...

Very warm temperatures will peak in the 89 to 93 degree range
this afternoon across inland areas of northern Illinois and
northwest Indiana. Combined with a humid air mass, heat index
readings will peak in the upper 90s with even a few locations
topping 100 degree heat index readings, especially in north
central Illinois. While there will be reprieve in lake adjacent
counties that will work its way further inland during the mid
afternoon, areas well inland will see no relief this afternoon.

This heat and humidity combined with light winds can catch folks
off guard especially this early in the season. Take extra
precautions today including for those partaking in after school
activities outside. Drink plenty of fluids and limit the time of
outdoor strenuous activity or exercise. If you must be outside
for a prolonged period of time today, wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing when possible and take frequent breaks.

Beloit Health System Receives 2021 Excellence in Tissue Award

  • Updated
  • 0
Beloit-Health-System-Web
By Nick Landi

BELOIT -- The Beloit Health System announced today that the Beloit Memorial Hospital has won the 2021 Excellence in Tissue Award.

The UW Organ and Tissue Donation is coming to Beloit Memorial Hospital to celebrate the award on Monday, May 16.

The celebration event will be held in the auditorium at 1969 West Hart Road and will include an awards ceremony to present awards and deliver packaged snacks.

The Excellence in Tissue Donation award is given to hospitals that accomplish at least a 60 percent consent rate.

This number represents the collaborative efforts between the hospital staff and tissue bank in coordinating communication around tissue consent conversations. 

“Just one tissue donor can enhance the lives of over 50 people," said Sharon Cox, DNP, MSN, RN, Vice President/CNO.

"This enhancement is completed by assisting with restoring eyesight, enhancing mobility, and ultimately improving the quality of life of an individual."

Tags

Recommended for you