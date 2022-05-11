Beloit Health System Receives 2021 Excellence in Tissue Award

BELOIT -- The Beloit Health System announced today that the Beloit Memorial Hospital has won the 2021 Excellence in Tissue Award.
The UW Organ and Tissue Donation is coming to Beloit Memorial Hospital to celebrate the award on Monday, May 16.
The celebration event will be held in the auditorium at 1969 West Hart Road and will include an awards ceremony to present awards and deliver packaged snacks.
The Excellence in Tissue Donation award is given to hospitals that accomplish at least a 60 percent consent rate.
This number represents the collaborative efforts between the hospital staff and tissue bank in coordinating communication around tissue consent conversations.
“Just one tissue donor can enhance the lives of over 50 people," said Sharon Cox, DNP, MSN, RN, Vice President/CNO.
"This enhancement is completed by assisting with restoring eyesight, enhancing mobility, and ultimately improving the quality of life of an individual."