Beloit Health System awarded 'Gold Seal of Approval' by Joint Commission

BELOIT -- On June 17, the Beloit Health System earned the The Join Commission's Gold Seal of Approval.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
Beloit Health System went through a meticulous, unannounced on-site review.
During the visit, a group of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated standards spanning several areas including emergency management, care environments, infection prevention, leadership, medication management, and rights of the individual.
The Joint Commission's measurement standards are developed by experts, patients, and scientific literature.
Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission.
“We commend Beloit Health System for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
“I am humbled and honored to be a part of an organization that is committed to providing the best care to our community, every single day, “said Timothy McKevett, President and CEO of Beloit Health System.