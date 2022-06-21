 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values up to 105 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...High temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Beloit Health System awarded 'Gold Seal of Approval' by Joint Commission

By Taylor Utzig

BELOIT -- On June 17, the Beloit Health System earned the The Join Commission's Gold Seal of Approval.

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Beloit Health System went through a meticulous, unannounced on-site review.

During the visit, a group of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated standards spanning several areas including emergency management, care environments, infection prevention, leadership, medication management, and rights of the individual.

The Joint Commission's measurement standards are developed by experts, patients, and scientific literature.

Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission.

“We commend Beloit Health System for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

“I am humbled and honored to be a part of an organization that is committed to providing the best care to our community, every single day, “said Timothy McKevett, President and CEO of Beloit Health System.

