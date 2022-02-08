Sources: Governor Pritzker to announce end to indoor mask mandate Wednesday

WREX (ROCKFORD) — According to a tweet from NBC 5 Chicago's Mary Ann Ahern, Governor Pritzker will announce Wednesday that he is dropping the indoor mask mandate, except for schools.
In an NBC 5 Chicago article, it says "According to sources with knowledge of the announcement, the governor will announced a phased-plan to drop the indoor mask mandate in most settings, but that plan will not include a repeal of the mask mandate in public schools."
The article also mentions that a date was not specified for when we could see masks come off indoors, however sources told NBC 5 Chicago that the plan is to "have the mandate dropped by March 1st."