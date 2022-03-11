'Seeking safety in the Stateline;' Rockford family escapes war in Ukraine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the crisis in Ukraine intensifies, thousands of refugees are fleeing for their lives, including one local family.
Two weeks ago, Cassie Speck, her husband Garrett and their three kids embraced their families here in the Stateline for the first time in months.
Traveling thousands of miles, with just a moments notice, escaping the war in Ukraine.
"As we were praying we knew we needed to get out family out," says Speck, "the only thing I am grateful for is that our kids are safe."
For the past three years, Ukraine has become home. The family starting a bible school, running missionary outreach programs and raising their children.
"We have three small kids, we have a four-year-old, two-year-old and an eight-month-old.," says Speck.
"Our youngest son was born in Kyiv. So Ukraine is not just this country, it is our home. It is the only home our kids know."
In the days and weeks before the invasion, the Specks made an escape plan. They initially planned to fly out of Lviv, a city near the Polish border, but then Russia started to attack.
"The air raid sirens are going off and I just broke down into tears like, 'why did we wait so long, is this how we die because our building collapses,'" says Speck, "we just, we didn't know."
With only two suitcases, the family jumped in their car and escaped to Hungary.
"I was like we have to go, we have to go right now," says Speck, "and we drive the six hours to the Hungarian border.
"We waited for five hours at the border, and then we had another drive to Budapest. It was an 18 hour drive."
Speck says it was an emotional journey, filled with heartbreak and uncertainty.
"Our car technically wasn't allowed to go over international borders, so we were prepared to have to leave it behind and walk, trying to find a way to get to Budapest," says Speck.
"If you are a man between 18 to 60 you cannot leave Ukraine. So the border is full of moms with all their kids and day old, hours old babies."
Now that they are safe, the Specks are on a mission to help the people of their adopted country.
"The fact that our whole family was able to get out, we can leverage the positions we have, the resources we have, to send them back to Ukraine."
Right now, Speck is running missions operations from her sister-in-laws basement. Answering emails, running fundraising and financing.
"We right now are currently having to buy equipment in the EU, in Western Europe and people are being brave and driving it across the border," says Speck.
Doing everything she can to protect the people she once called her neighbors, friends and family.
"We are safe but the people we love are not," says Speck. "There are so many ways that you can serve the people of Ukraine. Obviously, yes, first pray, but there are tangible needs on the ground not even in Ukraine. Be willing to open your home to receive refugees. There are tons of ways to partner financially... as Kyiv is about to face its toughest days as this convoy is sitting outside of our city."
As Russia continues to try and take over, Speck is hopeful the Ukrainian people will triumph.
"The people of Ukraine... they will fight until the bitter end, whatever that looks like. However this goes, the spirit of Ukraine will not disappear. It will continue to go no matter what the outcome of this war is."
While the family grieves and processes here in the United States, their hearts are on the frontlines.
"It been really hard to hear, 'I'm glad you guys are safe, I'm glad you guys are home,' Ukraine is our home," says Speck.
"Our kids are safe and that trumps the guilt we feel for leaving, it trumps the fear we have for our friends that are still there... our kids are safe, that's enough."
Holding on to their faith, each other and the hope they'll return.
Speck says that they do plan to go back to Kyiv as soon as they are able to safely. In the mean time, they are continuing to run the bible school they lead virtually and sending back as many resources as they can.