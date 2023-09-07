Secretary of Education visits Beyer Early Childhood Education Center

ROCKFORD — Miguel Cardona, the United States Secretary of Education, visited Rockford Thursday. He toured Rockford Public School's Beyer Early Childhood Education Center to discuss to importance of early childhood education.
Congressmen Eric Sorenson, RPS 205 Superintendent, Ehren Jarrett, and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara were also in attendance.
Cardona focused on key areas he believes will prepare the U.S. global competitiveness and make access to higher education more accessible.
The visit to the Beyer Early Childhood Education Center was a part of an early childhood education bus tour for the Secretary of Education and other U.S. education leaders.
At the visit, they focused on the importance of younger students getting into the classrooms.
And with the tour making a stop in Rockford, RPS 205 leaders said they were honored to be included.
"This has got to be one of my highlights, to have the Secretary of Education here, to have him speak so highly of the program, the work that we've done to raise the quality of this program and to increase seats for children over the years that I've been here," Kim Nelson, the Executive Director of Early Childhood for the district said.
Becky Pringle is the president of the National Education Association and having been a teacher for 30 years, said higher pay may be the key to ensuring both the hiring and retention of educators.
"Just like with educators all over this country, I am worried because we have not just a chronic educator shortage, but it is something that of course the pandemic made worse like it made everything worse," Pringle said. "Teachers have what we call a wage penalty gap."
Nelson also said staffing continues to be an imperative part of important, daily operations for RPS 205 schools.
"It's extremely important to have highly qualified staff that have the right certifications and have bus drivers. I'm sure you're aware we've struggled with getting enough buses and things like that going but in order to run a high-quality program we need all of those things," Nelson said.
Pringle said educator's pay struggles hit close to home with her history in the profession.
"Too many of them rely on whether they have a spouse as to whether they can buy a house. That was certainly my situation. I could not have done that. I could not have started a family if I didn't have a spouse that was there helping me," Pringle said.
As for Congressmen Sorenson, he said having the proper staffing to shape the next generation in his hometown is important to students' success.
"We have to understand that if we don't have teachers in this school, if we don't have janitorial staff in this school, if we don't have administrators, if we don't have bus drivers, if we don't have crossing guards, then we're not going to have the kids in the next generation that we're going to need ," Sorenson said.
Nelson also gave more information on the benefits that children can receive getting into the classrooms early.
"The early years are the foundational years. Between birth and age five is when a lot of the brain development happens, the majority of the brain development so it's super important that we give children access to early learning opportunities to build the foundation, to build the language skills," Nelson said.