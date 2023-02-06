Seasonally weak demand contributes to decline of national gas prices in February

The national average price of a gallon of gas has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 on February 6.
The national average is up 17.5 cents per gallon from a month age and is 1.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
"For the first time in 2023, the national average price of gasoline has seen a weekly decline, primarily thanks to a sharp and sudden drop in the price of oil," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"While the decline in both gasoline and diesel prices is terrific, it’s not unusual to see prices falling in February, which tends to be the month with some of the lowest gasoline prices of the year thanks to seasonally weak demand. For diesel, we're likely to see more declines, and potentially much more significant in the weeks ahead as imports of distillate have accelerated, leading to a sell off. And, with warmer weather ahead, demand may struggle as well. However, especially for gasoline, high levels of coming maintenance and the eventual transition to summer gasoline could lead today's declines to reverse down the road. For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we're likely to eventually see increases again down the road."
According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand has risen from 8.14 to 8.49 million barrels per day last week.
AAA reports that total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.6 million to 234.6 million barrels of crude oil.
"Keep an eye on the price of oil," said Molly Hart spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group.
"Because oil currently accounts for nearly 60% of what we pay at the pump. And rising or falling oil prices can have a direct impact on motorists' wallets."