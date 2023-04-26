Sarah Kempel Commits to Highland Basketball

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO 7 AM CDT
/8 AM EDT/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 is expected to result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ to 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&