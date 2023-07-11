 Skip to main content
RPS 205 discuss Safe And Civil program at Committee Of Whole meeting

ROCKFORD — RPS 205 School Board met to discuss the three elementary schools that are potentially participating in teacher and administrative training.

McIntosh, Lewis Lemon and Constance Lane Elementary all experienced attendancethat was about 88%, and also exhibited high behavioral incidents.

Teachers and Administrators would participate in a three-day training with the organization Safe And Civil Schools to provide coaching and support.

An evaluation would take place then strategies would be implemented.

