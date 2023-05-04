RPS 205 Board to vote on program to help improve academic performance at schools

ROCKFORD — A state report shows three low performing elementary schools in Rockford Public Schools District 205 and leaders are hoping to improve learning with a new program.
McIntosh, Lewis Lemon and Constance Lane are all ranked in the bottom 5% statewide for academic performance.
The school board will vote on whether to approve a program called Safe and Civil Schools Improvement next week.
The program would provide training to best equip teachers and administrators to improve schools currently struggling with student achievement and set schoolwide expectations.
“We have work to do to ensure all of our students regardless of which classroom, school, or neighborhood they're in that they have equitable access to educational support that's going to allow them to be successful,” says RPS Chief of Schools Morgan Gallagher.
He says the targeted schools suffer from high absentee rates and with his background at Chicago Public Schools, he is confident in the success of the program.
“This is spanning decades that these schools have been low performing. But it's my own personal experience that does not have to be the reality because I've seen schools move from lowest performing designation up to obtaining commendable status,” he adds.
The full board will vote on the training next Tuesday. It would cost the district about $24,000.