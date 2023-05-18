Rockford's 8th Ward Pub receives 'Best Cocktail or Brew' award from Restaurant Week

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Thursday, the owner and manager of 8th Ward Pub were given the "Best Cocktail or Brew" award from the Rockford Area Convention & Visitor's Bureau.

From January 31 through February 6, over 50 restaurants participated in the Rockford Region Restaurant Week. 23 were new to the event.

These local spots offered unique menu items and discounts for customers, hoping to win their votes online in categories like "Best Bite" and "Best For All."

Customers also had the opportunity to win a $100 gift card to a local restaurant by posting pictures and using the hashtags #GoRockford and #RockfordRestaurantWeek.

Out of 1,300 votes cast on the GoRockford.com website, winners were announced on February 7.

In the category for "Best Cocktail or Brew," voters decided the "most creative and tasty beverage. This category includes coffee, cocktails, smoothies, beer, and other freshly-served beverages."

The winner was 8th Ward Pub. On May 18, Owner Cathy Dzik and Manager Alison Fuller accepted the award from the Rockford Area Convention & Visitor's Bureau.