Rockford Rivets in need of host families

LOVES PARK — The summer collegiate wooden bat baseball seasons are growing closer everyday and players will be arriving soon but are in need of a place to stay.
The Rockford Rivets of the Northwoods League are looking for just over a half of dozen families for players to stay with this season from Memorial Day to the middle of August.
Host families can be families with children with players acting in a big brother role, or empty nesters looking to have someone to mentor over the summer season.
"These guys are kids and having a host family a parenting figure, if you will, around to help guide them, it just makes their transition a lot easier," said Chad Bauer Vice President of Stadium Operations. "Next thing you know you just had a future major leaguer live with you at your house which is really cool."
Some of the perks families get with a host family are season tickets, 10% off merchandise, guaranteed giveaways, and a free pass to the NWL webcast to watch your players on the road.
Those interested can apply by emailing tickets@rockfordrivets.com