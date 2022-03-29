Rockford REGROW Program Aims To Bring New Activities To Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford's newest program is expected to aid, strengthen and foster community reinvestment and wealth creation in disproportionately impacted communities, individuals, and families suffering long-lasting negative impacts caused by more than 80 years of cannabis prohibition laws.
The group recently awarded 6, $10,000 grants for the following initiatives:
Awaken Foundation - Facts to Hard Hats: A prison reform imitative with a 12-month curriculum designed to equip formerly incarcerated individuals with knowledge and skills necessary for them to reclaim their lives, families and standing within the community.
African-American Resource Center at Booker - Flourish: Start Strong Finish Strong: This 6 to 8 week program focuses on assisting TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) recipients on their journey to economic stability by eliminating the barriers that prevent them from rising from poverty.
Discovery Center Museum of Rockford/National Society of Black Engineers—Rockford Chapter, STEM on the Rock: In partnership with the local chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), Discovery Center seeks to increase STEM engagement in and develop career pathways for minority middle school students by delivering 3-hour hands on enrichment sessions two times per month this school year and next to at-risk students from local middle schools.
Rockford Regional Hispanic Chamber of Commerce: The board will be trained on how to use “11 Steps for building an effective chamber of commerce” through strategic sessions with the leadership.
Christian Union Church/Concerned Citizens United for Self Improvement, Community Kitchen: The Community Kitchen will provide families and children a nutritional meal in a relaxed and safe environment, as well as educational workshops on nutrition, cultural foods and meal preparation.
Conscious Coaching - Acclimated: This program is aimed at supporting former inmates who have drug related offenses and/or drug abuse issues. Instead of having a traditional case manager who tries to help inmates overcome challenges in their lives, returning citizens will paired with a life coach who meets with them regularly to help identify goals, create action plans, and encourage them along the way.
The Executive Director of Health and Human Services for the city says the plan is a way for the community to give their ideas on how to serve Rockford.
"it represented an effort as well to solicit new ideas and creative proposals from the community in ways that groups individuals entities were looking at ways to serve Rockford and address a variety of different areas that the community had been underserved," Anqunette Parham said.
The city has already received over a hundred different applications for ways that the grants should be used.