...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined that an
Air Pollution Action Day is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An air pollution action day is declared when weather conditions are
such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to
be at or above the unhealthy for sensitive groups category of the
air quality index.

Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Area residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency media contact: 217 558
1536.

Rockford Police request public assistance in finding burglary suspect from June 4 incident

YMCA male subject
Rockford Police Department

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Police Department is still requesting the public's assistance in locating a burglary suspect from a June 4 incident.

The suspect is 18-year-old Rockford resident Jordan Njos, who is currently not in custody.

On Sunday, June 4 around 1:00 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the YMCA location at 200 Y Boulevard for a report of a burglary.

When officers arrived, they were informed that an unknown man entered the building and stole multiple laptops.

After further investigation, Rockford Police were able to identify the suspect as Njos.

After a review of the case the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized a warrant for his arrest.

Njos has been charged with both Burglary and Felony Theft.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any incidents or know the whereabouts of Jordan Njos, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966- 2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

