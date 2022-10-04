 Skip to main content
Rockford Police ask for public assistance in identification of armed robbery suspect

robbery suspect quality resale

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Around 11:25 a.m. on October 4, Rockford Police asked for public assistance in identifying a suspect from an armed robbery.

The armed robbery happened last week at Quality Resale on West Riverside. 

Text RPDTIP and your tip to 847411. 

Download the ROCKFORD PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store and submit a tip there as well. 

