Rockford Police ask for public assistance in identification of armed robbery suspect

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Around 11:25 a.m. on October 4, Rockford Police asked for public assistance in identifying a suspect from an armed robbery.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE NEEDED: Please help us identify and locate this suspect from an armed robbery last week at Quality Resale on W. Riverside. RPD TIP info is in our bio or message us here or on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/oq8bXv5gTv— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 4, 2022
The armed robbery happened last week at Quality Resale on West Riverside.
Text RPDTIP and your tip to 847411.
Download the ROCKFORD PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store and submit a tip there as well.