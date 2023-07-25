Rockford National Night Out preview

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford's National Night Out will be August 1 at the City Market pavillion, Water/Madison Streets from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Here's what you can expect from this free family-friendly event.
- Free Food
- Face painting
- Bouncy Houses
- Prizes
- Bike helmet giveaways
- Dunk tank
- Live music from the Jerry Criss Band
There will also be opportunities to meet and talk to the Rockford Police, and meet their K-9's.
"I'm excited about just seeing the smiles on everyone's faces and everyone having a good time, and, it's free, so, no one reaching in their pockets, or telling their kids they cant do or have this or that, everything at national night out is free, free food, free fun, free smiles so I am excited for that part," Officer Turner said, Rockford Police Department.