Rockford Fire Department responding to a house fire Sunday evening

ROCKFORD — Rockford Fire Department crews are on scene of a working residential fire in the 600 block of N. Central Ave.
Rockford Fire Department District Chief Kyle Hill tells WREX the fire was seen coming from a bedroom window.
Most of the damage was contained to a bedroom.
One person was inside the house at the time of fire and was transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.
And the fire is still under investigation.
