Rockford Fire Department rescue dog who fell down an old well

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Wednesday at 6:07 p.m. on Rockford Fire Department's twitter, pictures were posted regarding the rescue of a small dog that fell down the hole of a small well.

As of 6:59 p.m., Rockford Fire tweeted an update that the dog was rescued and in "ok" condition.

