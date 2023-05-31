Rockford Fire Department rescue dog who fell down an old well

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Wednesday at 6:07 p.m. on Rockford Fire Department's twitter, pictures were posted regarding the rescue of a small dog that fell down the hole of a small well.
As of 6:59 p.m., Rockford Fire tweeted an update that the dog was rescued and in "ok" condition.
Rockford Fire crews are on scene and facilitating the rescue of a small dog that fell down the hole of an old well and is trapped 13’ below ground. The fire department is using technical rescue equipment and the Public Works Dept. is on scene to provide technical excavation. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/bLGXPBfax4— Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) May 31, 2023