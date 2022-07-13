Rockford City Market Vendors Doing More Than Selling

Some Rockford City Market vendors are doing more than just selling their product this year. Earth: A Zero Waste Company, is a vendor that is trying to reduce the amount of single-use plastics in the Rockford area by selling bathroom products in bulk, with refillable bottles. Customers can now go to city market to refill their soap, shampoo, conditioner, and more.
Ade Villatoro, the owner of the company, says that Rockfordians have bought into the idea of reducing waste. “I think that people in Rockford, like the community in Rockford, is so excited about the zero waste mentality… like a lot of people that come to get anything from the store aren’t really looking at prices because they know the purpose behind it”
Villatoro also mentioned that rising inflation is hurting her business, especially with eco-friendly products being expensive. However, she told us the support from Rockfordians has allowed her to keep running her business as it is, saying, “I’m starting to see it now that I have been re-ordering products, there is a little bit more of an inflation… as much as it is hurtful, Rockford just loves, you know, the company, and so it’s really nice to know that there’s so much support behind it”
Villatoro’s company will have a vendor stand at Rockford City Market every Friday through the end of the summer.