Rockford 11th Ward Alderman Tuffy Quinonez has died

ROCKFORD — Tuffy Quinonez, Alderman of the 11th Ward of Rockford, has died.
On January 27 at 3:16 p.m., the City of Rockford announced the death on Twitter.
The 76-year-old has served as the City's 11th Ward Alderman since 2017.
“Tuffy was a proud veteran, successful businessman and dedicated community servant. He was also a strong advocate for small businesses and the revitalization of the Broadway business district,” says Mayor Tom McNamara.
“I’m saddened by his passing.”
REST IN PEACE: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tuffy Quinonez, 76. Quinonez has served as the City’s 11th Ward Alderman since 2017. pic.twitter.com/unH94I3Ggv— City of Rockford (@CityofRockford) February 27, 2023