Rep. Vella helps Stateline community with free immigration support clinic

ROCKFORD — State Representative Dave Vella is helping everyone feel welcomed with a free immigration support clinic.
Saturday Rep. Vella helped people from all over the world who've moved to the stateline in their path to citizenship.
This clinic helped families and couples fill out paperwork either to start or finish the process to becoming a citizen.
Coming from an Italian background, Vella says his ancestors were where these people are now and wants to help give back to his community.
“The stateline area is very welcoming to people. Not only are they good for us, but hopefully, they are part of our community, they're our neighbors, they're people we hang out with on a regular basis,” he says.
This was the first time having an immigration support clinic. Rep. Vella plans to make this a yearly event.
“I want to make sure that they know that we are not there to make them feel bad or go after them, we are there to help them. I think I represent people in my district that say welcome, come here, we need you.”
If you have any immigration concerns you can stop by his office located 4007 North Mulford Road in Loves Park, Monday through Friday from 9am to 4pm.