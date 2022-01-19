Public health officials say Chicago has passed omicron peak

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago's top doctor says the city has passed the peak of the omicron-fueled wave but hospitals are still being stretched with COVID-19 cases.
Daily infections and hospitalizations remain high. Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady says the city's COVID-19 test positivity peaked at roughly 20% on Jan. 1 and is about 13% currently.
The peak of daily cases in the city was 8,553 on Jan. 4.
The current average is just under 3,000 a day. Hospitalizations haven't dropped but are starting to plateau.
There are no plans for the city to drop its indoor mask mandate and no states are coming off the city's travel advisory list, which currently covers the whole country.