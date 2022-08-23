Police find dead body inside storage unit in Belvidere

BELVIDERE — On August 23 around 2:40 a.m., Boone County Sheriff's Deputies found a dead body within an open storage unit in Belvidere.
Deputies had spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking area of a storage unit business located in the 6800 block of Belford Industrial Park in Belvidere.
Deputies located an open storage unit where the body was found.
The person is described as a white male possibly in his early 50s.
A preliminary investigation by Boone County Sheriff Detectives and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Technicians does not indicate an obvious cause of death at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.