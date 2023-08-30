Overdose awareness prevention and awareness efforts in the Stateline

International Overdose Awareness Day is August 31st. As the day approaches, two mothers are working to educate and prevent families from suffering the loss of a loved one.

Tracy Burtis and Beverly Pomering created their organizations to spread awareness.

Beverly Pomering’s son, Alex Pomering, suffered a fentanyl overdose in 2019. After his death, his mother created the organization known as The Live Real Foundation. In Alex’s honor, Beverly works to ensure people become more knowledgeable.

"Alex was not alone when he passed away. The boys who were with him were not educated in what an overdose looks like, nor did they know that Naloxone was a thing,” said Pomering.

Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly treats a narcotic overdose, more commonly known as Narcan. Tracy Burtis, creator of Families Fighting Addiction, says her son Cody Burtis, who lost his life to a heroin overdose, would have also benefited from it.

"It reverses the drug in the body so that person can receive the help they need. You need to get 911 involved because these new drugs are so strong. They last so much longer in the system. That person will overdose again after the first overdose,” said Burtis

As International Overdose Awareness Day kicks off, Pomering asks everyone to be more mindful of drug use and potential risks to their life.

"Anyone is at risk of an overdose, especially with opioids. If you take pain medication, your body could decide it will not metabolize it right, and you could overdose,” said Pomering.