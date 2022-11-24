Over 1000 People Served During Free Thanksgiving Meal at Court Street United Methodist Church

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- In the spirit of giving thanks, members of Court Street United Methodist Church hosted a free thanksgiving meal and clothes giveaway for people in the community.
Sam Cram, Thanksgiving Chairman of Court Street, said preparation for the event was just enough to keep everyone happy.
"It seemed a soon as we opened the door, we had lots of people come in and get in line to get food," Cram said. "We even had to start a few minutes early to prepare because all the food we did was homemade."
Dozens of people waited in lines for their meal, with each person getting two meals per family, and the option of a carry out and drive thru.
Around this time of year some people can feel glum and lonely, but for people like Phine Sims her friend, Jamie, they said initiatives like this one is something they are thankful for.
"I am fortunate because I am still breathing, even though my family is not physically with me anymore," she said. "I did not work today and had no one else to spend the day with so this gave me the opportunity to be around people."
As for Jamie, this event is a blessing.
"It's a beauty in disguise," he said. "I needed this today, I really did, I have no place to eat so I'm happy they had this event."
Volunteers traveled from near and far to be at the giveaway, including Connor and Ethan, grandchildren to Jeanine, who is a member of the church.
"They look so happy when they get their meal because they haven't had one in a really long time," said Ethan.
"It's rewarding seeing the smile on their faces", said Connor. "We come here to visit our family and volunteer every year, its apart of our tradition to serve others before having dinner with our own family."
The most important take away from the giveaway and from residents is that there is more to be thankful for than just what is on your plate, but what you currently have that matters.