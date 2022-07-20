Oregon High School Alumni Wins Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting

Oregon, IL -- An Oregon high school alum, Eli Murray, was among a team of journalists that won a Pulitzer prize for investigative journalism. The award winning story, poisoned, was published in the Tampa Bay Times.
After graduating from Oregon, he went to Sauk Valley Community College and received an associate degree in journalism from the University of Illinois.
Murray credits several of his teachers at OHS as early influences in his career.
"The initial push for me was my high school English teacher," he says. She showed me a few cool movies about reporters that was about can we proof things, how do we know anything, and how important it is to know things ourselves."
Murray expressed gratitude for the education he received from his alma mater and even said that the recent achievement of old teacher Kimberly Radostits, being named 2022 Illinois Teacher of the Year, is evidence of "the caliber of education students receive at OHS."