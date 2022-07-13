Annual Illinois Grape Growers & Vintner's Alliance competition showcase state's best wine

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Grape Growers and Vintner's Alliance announced today the results of its annual statewide wine competition.
The competition has been held annually for decades.
This year, there were 297 commercial entries.
Later this summer, Illinois wines will have a special tasting feature at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.
“Illinois wineries have made tremendous strides in the quality of the fruit that is grown and their winemaking processes,” said Lisa Ellis, director of the IGGVA.
“In 2007, only 57% of wineries in our competition received a medal, meaning that 43% of the submitted wines had identifiable flaws. This year over 93% of submitted wines received a medal, showing great progress in 15 short years. If you haven’t sampled an Illinois wine in years – or ever – now is the time to take another look at this vibrant industry while supporting our local, agri-business operations and keeping hard-earned dollars here in Illinois. Cheers and congratulations to all of our wine growers and winemakers for excellent progress in just 15 years!”
“Even though I have only judged this competition 3 to 4 times, it is obvious how much the quality of Illinois wines has gone up. Impressive,” said Eduard Seitan, partner of One Off Hospitality Group and a judge in this year’s competition.
“And equally impressive is the quality of the competition, staff and judges. A bunch of PROs. It feels good to be confident enough to recommend Illinois wines to my guests at the restaurants in Chicago.”
“I was very impressed with the overall quality of the wines we tasted in every category, and my fellow judges who came to Illinois from outside the state made similar observations,” said Mark Fisher, a veteran wine-competition judge and former editor of the Ohio-based TheWineBuzz magazine.
“In flight after flight, our judging panel evaluated wines that I would happily buy and serve to family as well as to my wine-geek friends."
“Illinois wineries have delicious medal-winning wines for all palates, from big dry reds to delicate sweet fruit wines, the possibilities are nearly endless,” said Jill Blume, of the Purdue Wine Grape Team and one of the competition’s judges.
“I’m proud to have judged with some of the best competition judges in the Midwest! Illinois winemakers are proud of their roots and passionate about agriculture!”
“A wide range of wines were entered this year. It’s notable that the largest category was Chambourcin with 16% of the wines entered made from Chambourcin fruit,” said Anne Zwink, competition enologist.
“We are proud to have hosted the competition with judges who are trained and experienced wine professionals. They are all from the Midwest, which means they are familiar with traditional wine styles and with Illinois’ unique fruits and grape varieties.”
Award winners this year include:
- Best of Show - Commercial Division
--Blue Sky Vineyard, 2019 Chambourcin
Winemaker: Karen Hand; Grower: Estate-grown fruit
- Governor's Cups for Illinois-Grown Fruit
--Red Hybrid/Vinifera: Walker's Bluff, 2020 WB Cab Franc
Winemaker: Ryan Phelps; Grower: Estate-grown fruit
--White Hybrid/Vinifera: Galena Cellars, 2021 The Secret Garden La Crescent
Winemaker Eric White; Grower: Matus Family Vineyard
--Blush/Rosé Hybrid/Vinifera: Hidden Lake Winery, Off Duty
Winemaker: Cory Kunkle; Growers: Beaver Creek Vineyard, Zucherbach
--Non-Grape: West of Wise Winery, 2021 Blackberry Cider
Winemaker: Darrell Simmermaker; Grower: Broom Orchard
--Sparkling: Illinois Sparkling Co., 2018 ISC Sec
Winemaker: Mark Wenzel; Grower: Estate-grown fruit, Old Mill Vineyard, Woodlane Vineyard
- Top Awards for Wines From Any Appellation
--Red Table Wine: August Hill Winery, La Belle Rosé
Winemaker: Mark Wenzel; Grower: Spring Valley Farms
--White Table Wine: Blue Sky Vineyard, 2021 Vignoles
Winemaker: Karen Hand; Grower: Estate-grown fruit
--Non-Grape Wine: Hidden Lake Winery, Twelve Paws
Winemaker: Cory Kunkle; Grower: Schwartz Orchard
- Amateur Division
--Best of Show – Grape Wine: Ed Strenski, Fever River 2021
--Best of Show – Non-Grape Wine: David & Mimi Steele, 2021 Black & Bluey
For more information about Illinois wineries, visit illinoiswine.com.