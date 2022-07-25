NIU defensive back on the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

DEKALB (WREX) - Defensive back CJ Brown was placed on the Jim Thorpe Award watch list. An award that goes to the nation's top defensive back.
Brown led the Huskies in tackles in 2021 with 109. Earning him the honor of first team All Mid-American Conference honors. He finished the season ranked 10th in the MAC in tackles per game and had double digit tackles in four games.
Brown is one of three players from the MAC on the watch list. The Huskies will kick off the 2022 season on Thursday, September 1st against Eastern Illinois.