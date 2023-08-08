Zespri organic green kiwifruit sold in Illinois voluntarily recalled

SEATTLE — The FDA reports that David Oppenheimer and Company I LLC is voluntarily recalling all one-pound clamshells of organic green kiwifruit from the market.

The recalled product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Among pregnant women, Listeria monocytogenes can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

The recalled organic green kiwifruit is grown in New Zealand, exported to North America and repacked locally for sale in one-pound clear plastic clamshells bearing the Zespri brand and UPC code 8 18849 02009 3, containing fruit stickered with the GTIN bar code 9400 9552.

Zespri organic green kiwifruit shipped out after August 7 in one-pound plastic clamshells with a WHITE STICKER that includes Work Order number and "Pack on date" is not affected by this recall. The white-stickered product looks like:

The organic green kiwifruit subject to the voluntary recall was shipped between June 14, 2023 and July 7, 2023, and sold in clamshells at retail locations in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Consumers who still have any of these products are urged not to consume the product and to discard it immediately.

Consumers with questions may contact David Oppenheimer and Company I, LLC (Oppy) at 1-866-698-2580, Monday-Friday, 9am-4:30pm PDT, or send an email to contact@oppy.com.