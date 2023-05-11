 Skip to main content
'Zachary's Parent Protection Act' passes Illinois House

House floor - Zachary's Parent Protection Act
Laura Kane

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — On May 11, the Illinois House of Representatives passed SB2034 Child Extended Bereavement, also known as "Zachary's Parent Protection Act" with 24 "yay" votes and 1 "nay." 

Laura Kane, Founder of Marshmallow's HOPE, a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention within at-risk populations, posted the following on Facebook at 3:33 p.m.:

As written on the Illinois General Assembly website, the act: 

"Provides that an employee of a large employer that employs 250 or more full-time employees is entitled to use a maximum of 12 weeks of unpaid leave if the employee experiences the loss of a child by suicide or homicide. Provides that an employee of a small employer that employs at least 50 but fewer than 250 full-time employees is entitled to use a maximum of 6 weeks of unpaid leave if the employee experiences the loss of a child by suicide or homicide."

A full synopsis of the act and amendments can be found online.

The full text of the Act is below:

The Act will now head to Governor Pritzker's office to be signed into law.

