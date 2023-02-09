YWCA Northwestern Illinois seeking volunteers for adult tutoring program

ROCKFORD — YWCA Northwestern Illinois announced Thursday that it is seeking volunteer tutors to help the YWCA Literacy Council in its adult volunteer tutoring program.
Volunteer tutors will work one-on-one with adult learners to improve their reading, writing, math, and English language and basic literacy skills.
Tutor volunteers must be at least 18 years old, be an Illinois resident, and have earned a high school diploma or GED.
No previous teaching experience is required, but tutors are expected to participate in a training workshop being being paired with a student.
Trainings can be done in-person or online and will be held over a two-day period.
Upcoming training schedules are:
February 13, 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. (Session 1)
February 15, 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. (Session 2)
March 23, 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. (Session 1)
March 30, 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. (Session 2)
April 20, 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. (Session 1)
April 27, 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. (Session 2)
Tutors are asked to commit to two hours a week, at the time and a public location of their choice.
Tutoring sessions can take place virtually or in-person.
In-person locations may include the public library, coffee shops, or the YWCA Literacy Council learning center.
Those interested in becoming a volunteer must fill out an online form or contact the YWCA Literacy Council at 815-968-9681 Ext. 101.