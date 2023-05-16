YWCA Northwestern Illinois opens registration for front-end development classes

ROCKFORD, Ill. — YWCA Northwestern Illinois announced Tuesday that registration is open for students to enroll in its front-end web development class within its YW Tech Lab program starting June 20.
The class will provide students with over 400 hours of hands-on training in front-end web development (design, HTML, CSS, Javascript) and soft skills including problem solving, resume writing, interview practice, and project management.
During the class, students can also earn a Google IT Support Professional Certificate, CompTIA A+, including Network, Security, and Server certificates.
“There is a significant gap in the qualifications of job seekers relative to job openings in IT sector regionally and locally,” said Kris Machajewski, President & CEO of YWCA Northwestern Illinois. “By providing training and internships for women and underrepresented communities in the Information Technology (IT) field, YWCA Northwestern Illinois is increasing opportunities for people to obtain jobs that have family-sustaining wages and career growth paths.”
Class participants will receive a laptop to keep, a paid internship with an employment partner, and a case manager who is assigned to each student to provide coaching after hiring for up to a year.
Students also have the ability to receive $300 a week for perfect attendance and completion of all assigned work.
To register for the program, call 815-968-9681.