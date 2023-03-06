YWCA hosts 2023 leader luncheon

ROCKFORD — The YWCA hosted the 2023 Leader Luncheon XLILL: Women of Achievement today.
Seven women in the community were honored for their efforts in the community.
The YWCA works to eliminate racism, empower women and promote justice, freedom, peace, and dignity for all.
The luncheon featured keynote speaker, journalist Juju Chang and gave out scholarships to current high school students.
One of the speakers at the event says it was very special to attend the event and to be able to honor the students.
"I'm sure you're going to hear this a lot today but I just have to say how amazing it is to be in this room filled with talented and amazing men and women all coming together to support and celebrate our next generation of leaders," said Jennifer Swenson, the Director of Quality at Collins Aerospace.
The luncheon was sponsored by the Illinois Bank and Trust and was held at the Tabala Event Center.