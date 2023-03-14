Youth violence prevention group reacts to Biden's efforts on gun control

FREEPORT — President Joe Biden signed a new executive order increasing the number of background checks to purchase a gun.
This was done in an effort to decrease the amount of violent crime throughout the country and strengthen the level of government gun control.
The Young Eagles Success Club in Freeport works to prevent youth from becoming a part of gun violence and violent crime.
The founder of the organization, Carl Cole, agrees with the order but wishes more could be done to directly impact the youth involved.
"The people who sell the guns if they are more responsible in doing those checks for the adults who are potential adults who might be giving them to kids that still might help", said Cole.
Cole continued to say,
"I think that the government should support youth programs that specifically build character because if you build character part of that is you don't break the law and you don't do the crime,” said Cole.
The Biden Administration will also be working to revise the rules for federally licensed gun dealers to ensure they are aware of the additional checks as a part of their license.