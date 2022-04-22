Youth program fair to give Rockford youth job opportunities for the summer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Kids in the Rockford area have a new opportunity to stay productive over the summer months this year.
Rockford City leaders announced Friday that a summer youth program fair will take place at the Rockford Boys and Girls Club Saturday, April 30, promoting programs that local organizations will be offering when school lets out.
City leaders say more than 20 organizations have partnered with the city to provide summer programs for kids in the Rockford area, including jobs for teens.
Matthew Simpson, Vice President of the Wabongo Leadership Council, says joining summer programs is a great way for kids to have fun while helping the community during the summer.
"We want to make sure families are aware of some of the great things that we can plug into," Simpson says. "To learn some skills, to get some enrichment, to have fun, to sharpen our education opportunities."
The event will go on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with games, food, and prizes for the kids eager to learn more about staying active in the community. The Rockford Boys and Girls Club is located at 1040 N. 2nd St.