Youth program fair gives kids a chance to be involved with the community

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Kids in the Rockford area got a peek into some of the things they can do over the summer months.
The Boys and Girls Club in Rockford partnered with the City of Rockford and New Zion Baptist Church to hold a youth program fair Saturday.
Dozens of kids got to see opportunities for the fun things they can do while school is out over the summer.
The goal of the program is to get kids motivated and engaged with the community in the summer and trying new things, all while having some fun.
Matthew Simpson, Vice President of the Wabongo Leadership Council, say it also gives parents a chance to bond with their kids.
"It's all about families becoming stronger and being involved in things they feel comfortable with to help people stay plugged in," Simpson says.
Organizers of the fair hope to hold more events like this in the near-future to show what kids can do to stay involved over the summer.