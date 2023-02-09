Youth Leadership Institute aims to empower next generation of leaders

ROCKFORD — The Pi Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is helping the community one young person at a time, with their Youth Leadership Initiative Program. Helping sprout young black leaders ages 10 through 13, into powerful voices in the community.
With the initiative meeting twice a month, the students participate in various activities throughout each meeting. From ice breaker games, to creating vision boards to aim for a brighter future, with implementation of hands-on learning.
"It makes me feel excellent," Youth Coordinator, Ayesha Horton said.
"I get to not only be a part of the program and guide them, but they’re also being able to develop these skills to become leaders themselves."
Community service is a center of the sessions, to teach the students how to give back to the community in a humble and selfless way.
Students go home with the skills they learn at the program.
"Its helped me build my confidence a lot - speaking up more… in group discussions, because I’ve struggled with that in the past," Youth Leader, Janelle Bondurant said.
"What it taught me is that you should help others," D'naydia Eason said.
"In order to have a team, you should get to know each other."
The young leaders are preparing two community service projects. The first is reading books to community children at the Rockford Public Library, and to walk and pass out fliers at the Rockford Memorial Day Parade.
The three main focuses of the youth initiative as a part of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are foundations of leadership and success, engagement in exploration of discovery and self-expression, and using the newfound power of purpose to drive success.
"I want to try and lead with equity and making sure that no matter race, gender, sexuality, everybody is respected," Bondurant said.
"Making sure everybody is treated equal."