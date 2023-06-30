Your local guide to Fourth of July Activities in the Stateline area

ROCKFORD — As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, there are plenty of firework shows and Fourth of July fun available for families to check out in and around the Stateline area.
Below are dates, times and locations for various shows and activities.
BELOIT:
July 1st, 2nd and 3rd: Fireworks after each Beloit Sky Carp game against the South Bend Cubs.
July 4th: Pops on the Rock: Concert/Fireworks begin at 7:30 p.m. at Riverside Park.
BYRON:
July 2nd: Fireworks at the Byron Dragway, 7287 N. River Rd.
Fireworks begin at 9:00
CHERRY VALLEY:
July 4th: Parade steps off at 1:00 p.m. starting at Village Hall (806 East State Street) and proceed to Baumann Park.
Fireworks approx. 9:00 p.m. at Baumann Park.
DEKALB:
July 4th: Fireworks at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, Dekalb.
Begins at dusk.
DURAND:
July 4th: Fireworks at Durand High School, 200 W. South St. Durand.
Begins at dusk.
FREEPORT:
July 7-9: Tutty Baker Fest, 110 W. Main St., Freeport, IL.
July 8th: Fireworks show begins at dusk.
KIRKLAND:
July 1-4: 75th Annual Kirkland Lions Club Fourth of July Celebration
July 4th: Parade begins at 11:00 a.m. N. First St. to Main St.
Fireworks begin at dusk.
LOVES PARK:
July 1st: Red, White and Boom! at Rockford Speedway. 9572 Forest Hills Rd. Loves Park, IL. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks after race.
July 3rd: Spirit at '76 at Rockford Speedway. 9572 Forest Hills Rd. Loves Park, IL. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks after race.
July 4th: 13 WREX night at the Rockford Rivets game. Join 13 WREX team at Rivets Stadium.
Double-header against Kenosha begins at 4:05 p.m. with a 30-minute break in between games.
Fireworks after second game.
ROCKFORD:
July 4th:
City of Rockford Events:
- Motorcycle Parade: 4:40 p.m.
- Jeep Parade: 4:50 p.m.
- Main Patriotic Parade: 5:00 p.m. Step off from Joe Marino Park on Water St.
- Live Entertainment: 6:00 p.m. + (four different spots downtown)
- Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Davis Park. 320 s. Wyman St.
- For more information head to: www.4thandlights.com
Rockford Country Club Fireworks at Oxford Park:
2420 Oxford, Rockford, IL. 4:30 pm – dusk.
SHANNON:
July 3rd: Pork Chop Sandwich Dinner: 4:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Lions Park Shelter House, 617-601 S Stanton St, Shannon, IL 61078
Flag Burning Ceremony: 7:00 p.m.
Fireworks: Dusk
For More Information, visit Shannon Chamber of Commerce
STOCKTON:
Memorial Park
Car Show: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
3 on 3 Basketball Tournament: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Food/Craft Booths: 9:00 a.m.
Live Entertainment: 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Fireworks: Dusk
Visit their Facebook page for more information
WINNEBAGO:
July 3rd: Winnebago Fireworks at Winnebago Park District
N. Church St., Winnebago, IL. Fireworks at dusk.