Your holiday shopping could send Rockford kids to college

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The holidays often mean two things, shopping and giving to charity, but this year you can knock out two birds with one stone.
If you do your shopping through Amazon Smile, you can have a portion of your purchase go to Rockford Promise.
If you're on a laptop, go to your account on Amazon Smile, then follow the directions to select a charity. If you're on a smartphone, find your settings and enable Amazon Smile which should let you choose a charity from there.
The charity has a goal of giving every RPS 205 student the opportunity to go to a Rockford area college for free.
Money raised would help fund scholarships to Rockford University and Rock Valley College.
A spokesperson with the charity says despite hundreds of generous donors, there's still a lot of need. The charity says they were able to fund 21 scholarships to Rock Valley College last year, but were sent 160 applications.
They hope these holiday fundraiser help fill the void.
Along with Amazon Smile, other retailers have similar services like Walmart Spark Good.